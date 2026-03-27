North Bend retreat launches initiative for LGBTQ+ youth

Rainbow Lodge, a nonprofit retreat center outside North Bend, has launched a new initiative to serve LGBTQ+ youth in the community.

The initiative was approved by the lodge’s board of directors Jan. 8. The goal is to “[leverage] the organization’s many resources to benefit the lives of our communities’ most marginalized youth,” according to a March 17 news release.

“Rainbow Lodge envisions becoming a place of bridge-building, connecting LGBTQ+ partners, communities and youth in a setting grounded in safety and acceptance,” the news release said. “We seek to create intentional experiences where transgender and queer youth feel valued, deeply engaged and empowered.”

Rainbow Lodge, founded in the 1970s, sits on 40 acres at the base of Mount Si in the Riverpoint neighborhood. It is available to book for spiritual retreats, training events, team building, planning and conferences, and welcomes all nonprofit and religious groups.

The lodge’s mission, according to the website, is to provide a “haven of rest, peace, healing and security. We foster opportunities for our guests to experience spiritual, personal and/or professional growth in a tranquil and natural setting.”

Next steps for Rainbow Lodge’s new initiative include surveying local LGBTQ+ youth and youth-serving organizations to discover what needs they would like met. The results could lead to the development of new programming, services or structures, in which case the lodge may need to run a capital campaign.

Those interested in helping can contact Rainbow Lodge Executive Director Brandon Gooch at director@rainbowlodge.org.