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King County weekend weather forecast | March 14-15

Published 3:01 pm Friday, March 13, 2026

By Staff reports

A pair of people made of snow in Snoqualmie on March 13. Photo courtesy of Kari Wahlstrom Collins
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A pair of people made of snow in Snoqualmie on March 13. Photo courtesy of Kari Wahlstrom Collins

A pair of people made of snow in Snoqualmie on March 13. Photo courtesy of Kari Wahlstrom Collins
Rowdy’s first snow, March 13, 2026, in the Snoqualmie Valley. Photo courtesy of Diane Hanson Tatum
A hummingbird at a feeder on March 13. Photo courtesy of Katrina Kemp Akioka
Snow play day March 13 at Tanner Landing Park in North Bend. Photo courtesy of Stacy Garfield
Driftwood Acres in Ronald, WA. Photo courtesy of Peggy Lynch
A snowy scene in the Snoqualmie Valley on March 13. Photo courtesy of Andrea De Shaw
The snow in North Bend around noon March 13. Photo courtesy of Natalie Heidemann Pietzyk

After snow covered the Puget Sound region on Friday, the National Weather Service reports a chance of snow this weekend in King County. Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast.

• Friday night, March 13: Rain is expected before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow with a steady temperature of about 38 degrees. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

• Saturday, March 14: A chance of rain and snow before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Light winds of 3 mph to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. At night, there’s a 20 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Calm wind around 6 mph.

• Sunday, March 15: Rain likely after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees and winds at about 3 mph to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation in amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch possible. At night, expect rain and a low temperature around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation in amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch possible.

• Monday, March 16: Rain with high temps near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

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