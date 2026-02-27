Snoqualmie hospital awards employees, board members

A recent Snoqualmie Valley Health event recognized staff, with an emphasis on the organization’s four core values.

The annual BOLD Awards are named for those four values: Build trust, Obsess over excellence, Lead innovation and Deepen connections. These are the “core values that shape how we work, support one another and serve our community,” a social media post states.

The 2026 BOLD awards given were:

• Build trust to Devyn Parsons, patient access representative

• Obsess over excellence to Ivan Bizev, senior accountant

• Lead innovation to Hannah Chung, rehab office coordinator

• Deepen connections to Brad Groce, IT support

• Employee of the Year to Cassidy Toepfer, RN, medical floor

• Provider of the Year to Sarah Leppert, PA-C, urgent care

• Leader of the Year to Nichole Pas, director of PR and marketing

The event also honored newly elected Commissioner Mark Bowers and re-elected Commissioner Jen Carter.

Additionally, Snoqualmie Valley Health “had the privilege of honoring our employees and board members receiving Years of Service Awards, recognizing their dedication and lasting impact on our organization,” the post said.