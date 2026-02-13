Carson Hunt | Obit

Carson (Tony) Hunt
Carson (Tony) Hunt, devoted husband, parent and grandparent passed away on December 21, 2025 at the age of 81, after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife, Janis; his son, Jason (Kassey); his grandchildren, Cadeu and Nova; and his sister, Sherry Hunt.
Tony was very adventurous. He loved the outdoors, camping and hunting. He spent most summers at his Tonasket property until his health declined.
A celebration of life will be held at the Moose Lodge 108 Sydney Ave., North Bend, WA 98045.
We will miss him.