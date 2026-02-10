Valley cities and residents make statements about ICE

The subject of federal immigration action and enforcement has come up in community conversations across the Snoqualmie Valley in recent weeks as residents pressure local leaders to give statements.

The cities of Snoqualmie and North Bend, as well as the Snoqualmie Police Department (which also currently serves North Bend) released a joint statement Jan. 27. According to the statement, both cities and the department “are committed to serving and protecting all members of our community regardless of immigration status.”

“Both Washington law … and Snoqualmie Police Department policy prohibit our officers from assisting U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) or any other federal law enforcement entity engaged in federal immigration enforcement,” it said. “Federal immigration enforcement is not the function of local law enforcement and local officers are prohibited from acting based on a person’s immigration status.”

The statement added that Snoqualmie officers will not ask any victim or suspect or other person about immigration status during an investigation.

“Snoqualmie Police will respond to ensure public safety, keeping in mind that ICE’s authority arises under federal law,” the statement said.

The Duvall Police Department recently added a statement regarding immigration from Chief Bryan Keller to its Frequently Asked Questions page.

“It has been and will continue to be the role of the Duvall Police Department to not enforce immigration violations,” it said. “The enforcement of immigration laws is the responsibility of the federal government. Officers of the Duvall Police Department are not trained and do not receive training in immigration enforcement.”

The department also mentioned that it is bound by department policy and state law through the Keep Washington Working Act (2019), which restricts how local law enforcement can get involved in federal immigration issues.

In accordance with state laws, the department says it will not inquire about immigration status; provide information to federal immigration authorities; provide non-publicly available personal information about an individual to federal authorities in a non-criminal matter; give federal immigration authorities access to interview individuals about non-criminal matters while they are in custody; or detain a person solely to determine immigration status.

“It is our policy that all members shall make personal and professional commitments to equal enforcement of the law and equal service to the public,” the statement said. “Confidence in this commitment will increase the effectiveness of this department in protecting and serving the entire community and recognizing the dignity of all persons, regardless of their national origin or immigration status.”

At Duvall City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting Feb. 3, a discussion of the Keep Washington Working Act was first on the agenda. Keller reviewed the act’s policies and how the Duvall Police Department adheres to them.

In the meeting, Keller was asked how Duvall police would respond if federal officials were impeding residents’ ability to protest. He responded that Duvall police would document via their body cameras and collect data on the situation. He added that federal agents have guidelines and access to “crowd control devices” — like chemical agents — that Duvall police do not have the ability to use.

Immigration also has been a topic of discussion within King County Council. At its Jan. 27 meeting, the council passed a motion calling for guardrails in association with any funding the U.S. Congress gives to the Department of Homeland Security.

“The council calls for an end to the aggressive and dangerous surges of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and an end to improper U.S. Border Patrol deployments in communities across the country, both of which are undermining public safety, endangering the health and safety of residents, unduly harming children and vulnerable adults, and violating the legal and constitutional rights of American citizens and immigrants and refugees,” the motion states.

Residents voice concerns

Residents have recently spoken at city council meetings regarding their concerns about immigration officials entering Valley communities.

Six residents spoke at the Snoqualmie City Council meeting Jan. 26, including members of Snoqualmie Valley Indivisible — the local chapter of the nationwide organization.

Jesse Skorupa, a Snoqualmie Valley Indivisible event organizer, noted the immigration operations in Minnesota during his speech.

“Our members are upset, worried and uncertain about what similar federal activity might mean for a city like ours here in the Snoqualmie Valley,” he said. “The reports and reactions to these events have created genuine concern about local preparedness, as well as a desire for clarity on what policies are needed if immigration enforcement increases.”

Skorupa went on to list specific requests for the city, including “a review of how city-owned property, facilities and resources might be misused in immigration enforcement scenarios. Clear guidance for city staff and departments so expectations are well-understood in advance. Modest policy updates to ensure that Snoqualmie is never unintentionally used as an operational base for federal civil immigration actions.”

Snoqualmie Valley Indivisible members also attended the North Bend City Council meeting on Feb. 3. Member Linda Grez spoke to the council with dozens of other residents standing behind her.

Similar to Skorupa, Grez requested that the city “proactively” look at its policies to ensure residents will be kept safe. She specifically mentioned policies that require agents to wear identification badges and body cameras when in town, as well as banning facemasks.

“This is a fluid situation, and on a daily basis we confront what was once unimaginable,” she said. “The risks are increasing and your obligation as public servants is to act decisively to protect and strengthen our community by protecting our people by all means possible.”

Resident Jeff Ream also spoke, asking that the city prepare as though what is happening in Minnesota will happen in North Bend.

“This administration told us exactly what they were going to do, we just didn’t believe them,” he said. “You’re [on council] because we believed in you. And now we need you to believe them and act.”