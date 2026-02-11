Early election results: Snoqualmie Valley school levies are both passing

Both levies in the Snoqualmie Valley School District as well as both levies in the Riverview School District are passing in the Feb. 10 special election, according to early election results Tuesday.

Both the Snoqualmie Valley School District (SVSD) — covering North Bend, Snoqualmie and Fall City — and the Riverview School District — covering Carnation and Duvall — have levies on their respective ballots.

Riverview-area residents are also voting on a capital bond, Prop. 3, which is at 53.8% approval. However, the bond requires a supermajority of 60% in order to pass.

SVSD levies

For SVSD, two levies expire this year and are up for renewal: the Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levy and the Technology Levy. The levy funds are for 2027-2030.

The EP&O Levy, also known as Prop. 1, is passing with 60.34% (3,951 votes). The Technology Levy, known as Prop. 1, is passing with 59.49% (3,745).

The EP&O Levy is for day-to-day school operations, covering things like non-teacher staff, early learning, extracurricular activities and student safety. New things being added include expansions to the elementary art curriculum, Early Learning Center offerings and elementary math enhancements. The levy will cover “unfunded state mandates,” according to the district. The funds cover activities like sports, music and clubs as well as staff like mental health counselors.

The EP&O Levy would bring in $27.3 million in 2027, with an increase each year after for inflation.

The Technology Levy pays for refreshing of worn-out devices, cybersecurity and technology training for staff. New things being added to the levy include emergency response tools, disaster recovery and a new phone system.

The Technology Levy would bring in $9.8 million in 2027 — the same amount it is collecting in 2026 — with an increase each year after for inflation.

This puts the estimated cost increase for an average residence in the school district at $225 in 2027. It is impossible to verify the amounts until King County determines 2027 property taxes.

Riverview levies

For the Riverview School District, the EP&O Levy is passing with 57.87% (2,387 votes). The Technology Levy is passing at 57.02% (2,355 votes). Levies only require a simple majority of 50% to pass.

• The EP&O Levy accounts for 16% of the district’s general budget and continues funding for staff salaries, academic programs and extracurricular activities including sports, theater, music and choir, according to the district. The district estimates a tax rate for this proposed levy of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value for each of the four collection years (2027, 2028, 2029, and 2030, according to the voters pamphlet.

• The Technology and Capital Projects Renewal Levy funds will go toward student devices, classroom technology, infrastructure, Career and Technical Education programs, small-scale improvement projects and more, according to the district. The district estimates a tax rate for this proposed levy of between $0.51 and $0.56 per $1,000 of assessed property value for each of the four collection years (2027, 2028, 2029, and 2030, according to the voters pamphlet.

• The Capital Bond, which has not reached the required 60% supermajority to pass, would “authorize the District to replace Tolt Middle School and repurpose portions of the campus for flexible community and gym space; make safety and security improvements to school entrances; expand, reconfigure and make systems and other capital improvements to schools and facilities district-wide, by issuing up to $185,500,000 of general obligation bonds maturing within 20 years, and levying annual excess property taxes to repay the bonds,” according to the King County Elections voters’ pamphlet.

Learn more

Information about the levies can be found at svsd410.org/community/2026-renewal-levies for SVSD and rsd407.org/bondlevy for Riverview.