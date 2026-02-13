Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | Feb. 13 edition

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with these festivities in the Valley.

By Record Staff • February 13, 2026 6:30 am
Feb. 13

Flamenco music and dance show, 7:30 p.m.: Oleaje Flamenco presents Fuente Flamenca at The Black Dog Arts Cafe in downtown Snoqualmie. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; seating is first come, first serve. Tickets are $28.52 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/o/52788368933.

Un-Valentine’s Day cabaret, 8 p.m.: Visit Miller’s in Carnation for an evening of anti-love jazz cabaret with vocalists Angela Petrucci and Robin Kallsen. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at millerscarnation.com/events.

Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day market, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Lavender at Stillwater-Misty Valley Farm is hosting a Valentine’s Day maker’s market with local artists, sweet treats and more. Located at 8328 Carnation-Duvall Rd. NE.

Valley House annual housewarming, 12-9 p.m.: Valley House Brewing Co. in Duvall will have its annual house party. Visit the brewery’s Instagram or Facebook page for more details.

Valentine’s Day date paint night, 4-6 p.m.: Visit Color Carnation for a relaxing Valentine’s Day activity. Prices vary depending on what piece you choose to paint. RSVP at colorcarnation.square.site/events.

Sweetheart Dance at Remlinger Farms, 6-8 p.m.: Dance along to The Fabulous Orchids as they play 60s and 70s love songs. There will also be raffle prizes and country line dancing with instruction. Tickets are $10 online and include a pie slice. Purchase at shop.remlingerfarms.com/product/sweetheart-dance-remlinger-farms.

Valentine’s Day karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Join Heather Darling for karaoke at Pour House Pete’s in Carnation. Ages 21 and up only.

The Grange Valentine’s Day dinner: Join The Grange in Duvall for the restaurant’s annual Valentine’s Day dinner. Seatings are available from 5-7:40 p.m. The set menu is $95 per person. Purchase tickets at thegrangeduvall.com/event/grange-valentines-day-dinner.

Feb. 16

Soup potluck and flood relief info session, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Sno-Valley Tilth will be at The Grange in Duvall to provide information on flood relief efforts currently underway for Tilth members. Bring a soup to share.

Feb. 17

Tax Help Tuesdays 12-3 p.m.: Trained AARP tax aide volunteers will be at the North Bend Library, 115 E. 4th St., offering free tax help every Tuesday through April 14. Walk-in only. No age limit. AARP membership not required. Accessible to Spanish speakers.

Fall City Strums ukulele group, 5:30-7 p.m.: Free ukulele sessions for all skill levels at the Fall City Library, 33415 SE 42nd Pl. Learn to play in a no-pressure setting, and work toward a community performance on June 13. Instruments are available to borrow. Ages 10 and up.

Feb. 19

Camlann Medieval Village board game night, 6-10 p.m.: Join Camlann Medieval Village outside Carnation every third Thursday of the month for game night in the Bors Hede Inne. Bring games of your own or join a one-shot D&D campaign. Drinks and a limited dinner menu available for purchase. Registration is free, but a $10 donation to support future programming is encouraged. Register once for each party of 1-6 people at camlann.org.

Wit and Wine at Miller’s, 7 p.m.: Visit Miller’s the third Thursday of every month for an evening of wine and improv comedy, presented by the Duvall Improv Social Club. All ages welcome. Beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase. Food can be brought in from area restaurants. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at millerscarnation.com.

Feb. 19-22

The Real Twin Peaks weekend: The Real Twin Peaks is back, with four days of festivities celebrating the iconic show. Visit therealtwinpeaks.com/schedule for more information (schedule still subject to change).

