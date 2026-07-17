Shirley Miller | Obit

Published July 17, 2026

Shirley Florence Miller

April 11, 1931- May 2, 2026

Long time North Bend resident Shirley Florence Miller, aged 95 passed away peacefully on May 2, 2026, in Kirkland Washington.

Born April 11, 1931, in Sheridan, Wyoming to John and Nellie Heide, and many siblings.

She married Robert Dale Miller in 1948 and together they raised 4 children. She was a kind and generous person.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, and eldest daughter Sandra (Sam) Morrison.

She is survived by 2 sons, I daughter, 8 grandchildren, and many great, great grandchildren, and her beloved chihuahua, Daisy.

She was interred at Laurel Hill Memorial Park in Cle Elum Washington. Rest In Peace