Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | July 10 edition

July 9-12

BrodieNation Music Festival: BrodieNation is the Snoqualmie Valley’s longest-running music festival, organized by Morgan Henley of Morgan Henley Presents. It is four days of music, camping and community along the Tolt River outside Carnation. This year is the 20th anniversary and the line up includes more than 60 artists. Tickets vary in price depending on how many days you are attending and whether you’re camping out. For more information, visit brodienation.com.

July 10

Fall City 101, 6:30 p.m.: Join Cristy Lake, director of the Snoqualmie Valley Museum, for a Fall City history lesson at Meadbrook Farm. Find out about the area’s geologic origin, from thousands of years as an important tribal homeland to modern times as a unique small town. See interesting and rare photos from the museum collection and learn about the people and their lives in Fall City. Families welcome

July 10-26

Thomas & Friends train ride: Day Out with Thomas is back at the Northwest Railway Museum. Hop on board for a real train ride with Thomas, strike a pose at photo ops and snag something cool at the exclusive gift shop. ​Then, keep the beat going at the Music Corner, packed with lawn games, hands-on activities and music-inspired fun. Tickets are $34 and can be purchased at trainmuseum.org.

July 11

Oxbow Farm restoration work party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center in Carnation is hosting another restoration work party. Volunteers can help plant native species, remove invasive plants and promote resilient landscapes. Registration is required and can be done by filling out a volunteer application at oxbow.org.

SipFest Snoqualmie, 5-8 p.m.: Getting ready for SipFest 2026, an evening of wine, beer, cider and community. Hosted by Snoqualmie Valley Rotary Club, SipFest includes more than 25 wineries and breweries pouring their latest releases for summer, plus discounted bottle sales, live music and food. Tickets are $45 online or $55 at the door and include all tastings. Designated driver tickets are $10 and include a free soda. Purchase at tickettomato.com/event/10020.

July 12

Yoga with goats, 10-11 a.m.: Visit Katsiki Goat Farm in Carnation for Farmyard Flow, where participants get to practice vinyasa-style yoga among goats and chickens with certified yoga instructor Makayla of Callebaut Yoga. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at katsikigoatfarm.square.site. More classes are scheduled for future dates.

July 14

Carnation Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: Visit the Carnation Farmers Market every Tuesday in June, July and August at Tolt-MacDonald Park. Enjoy local art, live music and free educational activities for kids.

Primary candidate forum, 6-8 p.m.: Candidates for Washington State Legislature in the 5th and 12th Legislative Districts will discuss the issues impacting the region at a forum hosted by the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce. Event is free and located at North Bend Theatre.

July 15

Duvall’s SummerStage, 7-8:30 p.m.: Free concerts are back at McCormick Park in Duvall with the SummerStage series. The second performance of the season will be Mara & the Charm, a pop/rock cover band. The following concerts are every Wednesday through Aug. 5. Each week, there will also be a food truck and a beer and wine garden sponsored by Rotary Club of Duvall. For more information, visit duvallwa.gov/492/SummerStage.

July 16

Duvall Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: The Duvall Farmers Market is every Thursday through mid-October at Taylor Landing park in downtown Duvall. Shop from multiple local artisan vendors, get fresh produce from farmers, enjoy live music, eat dinner and hangout with fellow community members.

North Bend Farmers Market, 4-8 p.m.: Visit the North Bend Farmers Market at Si View Park every Thursday through Sept. 3. Enjoy live music while shopping from local farmers, food trucks, artisan vendors and more. There is plenty of room for kids to play and to enjoy a picnic. Parking can become busy on market days, so carpooling, walking and biking are encouraged.

Snoqualmie free movie in the park: Join the city of Snoqualmie for a free movie at Jeanne Hansen Park. This night’s showing will be “Ratatouille,” rated G. The movie begins at sunset. There will be two more showings this summer: “School of Rock” on July 30 and “Jurassic Park” on Aug. 6.

July 18

Lagerhead Beer Fest 2026, 12-6 p.m.: Lagerhead Beer Fest is back for its third year at No Boat Brewing in Snoqualmie, hosted in partnership with Washington Wild. Sip on a stacked lineup of fine lagers and crisp wines, snack on tasty eats from food trucks, jam out to music, score awesome raffle prizes and more. Proceeds from Lagerhead will benefit Washington Wild’s Brewshed Alliance, which works with nearly 100 Washington beer industry businesses to protect local forests and rivers — great beer depends on clean water. To purchase tickets and see more information, visit web.charityengine.net/wawild_lagerhead2026.

July 18-19

Sandblast Festival of the Arts: Sandblast has been a Duvall tradition for more than 25 years. Presented by the Duvall Foundation for the Arts, the festival is held at McCormick Park along the Snoqualmie River. There is typically fine art, lots of live music, a theater performance and sand sculpting. Each day’s festivities begin at noon. Bring your beach shovels and stay all day.

July 23

Snoqualmie free music in the park: Join the city of Snoqualmie for a free concert at Community Park. This night’s performance will be by Petty Thief, Seattle’s Tom Petty tribute band. The show begins at 7 p.m. There will also be a concert July 23 with a performance by Nite Wave, a Seattle-based 80s hits band.

July 17, 18, 24, 25

“7 Ways to Say I Love You” by Cascade Community Theatre: See Cascade Community Theatre’s most recent production at Lavender at Stillwater (Misty Valley Farm). Told through seven vignettes, “7 Ways to Say I Love You” is a funny, sweet, silly, poignant and stylistically diverse set of plays that explores heart, grief, pain and humor around the eternal human theme of love. Tickets are $30 for VIP, $20 for general admission and $17 for seniors. Purchase at cctplays.org.

Sept. 26

“Homecoming,” a Reclaim fundraiser, 5-10 p.m.: Join Reclaim, a Snoqualmie nonprofit dedicated to housing security, for its annual fundraiser “celebrating the journey of finding home, for our clients and for our community.” The event is in the Carnation Farms Hippodrome and will include an auction. Those interested can purchase a ticket, become a sponsor or donate an item to the auction. Guests can also purchase a spot on “homecoming court” for $50 and rally their friends and family to vote for them (each vote raises $1). For more information and to buy a ticket, visit reclaimyourhomecoming.auctria.events.