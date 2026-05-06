Pat Cokewell | Obit

Published May 6, 2026

Pat B. Cokewell

January 21, 1931 – April 22, 2026

Pat B. Cokewell passed from this life on April 22, 2026, in Kirkland, Washington, at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy of faith, service, and deep devotion to her family and community.

She was born on January 21, 1931, in Granville County, North Carolina, to Nathaniel Clay Brummitt and Annie Belle Harris Brummitt, both of whom preceded her in death. Pat was also preceded in death by her beloved siblings, Evelyn B. Tefft, Isabel C. Brummitt, Dennis Brummitt, Mary Frances Brummitt, Nat T. Brummitt, and Ann B. Averitt and husbands Frank Lane, Gene Hodges, and Bob Cokewell. From her earliest days, she carried the strength, determination, and work ethic that would later define her life and bless many.

Pat was a woman whose faith was not simply spoken, but lived out in the way she cared for others, welcomed strangers, and served her community with a generous spirit. She was a member of Snoqualmie United Methodist church and attended regularly as long as she was able.

She was a high school graduate and later attended business school, preparing herself for a life of hard work and practical wisdom. Those qualities became evident throughout her many years of labor, leadership, and involvement in the life of North Bend and the surrounding community.

For more than two decades, from 1976 to 1997, Pat owned and operated the Mar-T Cafe, where she became a familiar and beloved presence to countless people. Her cafe was more than a business. It was a gathering place where neighbors met, friendships were formed, and visitors were welcomed with the kind of hospitality that reflected her own heart. In 1977, she hosted a steak dinner for the Mount Si High School basketball team the night they won the state championship, a gesture that remains a part of local memory.

In 1984 she served as President of the North Bend Chamber of Commerce. In 1986, she was honored as Woman of Achievement by Mt. Si Business and Professional Women, and from 1988 to 1989 she served as President of Business and Professional Women.

Pat’s cafe also became part of popular culture when the television series “Twin Peaks” was filmed there in 1989, using the Mar-T as the “R & R Diner.” In 1990, the Mar-T became an international destination for fans who came in search of a “Damn Fine Cup of Coffee” and a slice of cherry pie. Pat met that attention with the same graciousness and steady spirit she brought to every season of her life. She remained herself through it all, grounded in faith, family, and the simple dignity of honest work.

From 1992 to 2009, Pat catered three meals a day at the Washington State Fire Training Academy, continuing her long record of food service. In 1997, she was presented with the Key to the City of North Bend, a fitting recognition of the many ways she had enriched the town she called home. She retired in 2009, just one month before turning 80, still admired for her endurance and her work ethic. In 2017, she was honored as Grand Marshal for the Festival of Mount Si, a tribute to the enduring respect and affection the community held for her.

Pat lived with purpose and with a heart that was open to others. Her life was centered on family, people, and being involved in the community. Pat would like others to know that “she worked very hard and loved her family very much”.

She is survived by her children, Frank A. Lane, Jr. (Kathy), David Lane (Cathey), Ben Lane (Jennifer), Nancy Lane, Jeannie Bowers (Jim), Carolyn Rodenhuis (Will) and the children of her husband Robert T. “Bob” Cokewell; Steve Cokewell (Laura), Mark Cokewell (Mary), and Kim Brands (Sonny). She also leaves numerous much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The words of the Apostle Paul aptly describe how Pat lived her life to the very end. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7

A celebration of life service and reception will be held at Snoqualmie United Methodist Church at a later date with details to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial gifts for Pat B. Cokewell to Snoqualmie United Methodist Church, 38701 SE River St, Snoqualmie, WA 98065.