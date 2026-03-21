Wesley Sackmann | Obit

Published March 21, 2026

Rev. Wesley Lee Sackmann

July 29, 1931- February 16, 2026

TACOMA, Wash. — The Rev. Wesley Lee Sackmann died peacefully on February 16, 2026, at the

age of 94. Wes was a graduate of Wartburg Theological Seminary and ordained in the Lutheran

church. He served as pastor for Glendale Evangelical Lutheran in Seattle, Mt. Si Lutheran in

North Bend, and Trinity Lutheran in Hermiston, Oregon. Wes is survived by his wife, Dorothy,

three children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be

held at 1 p.m. on March 28, 2026, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Tacoma. For a full

obituary, please visit gaffneyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/wesley-sackmann.