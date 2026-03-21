Wesley Sackmann | Obit
Published March 21, 2026
Rev. Wesley Lee Sackmann
July 29, 1931- February 16, 2026
TACOMA, Wash. — The Rev. Wesley Lee Sackmann died peacefully on February 16, 2026, at the
age of 94. Wes was a graduate of Wartburg Theological Seminary and ordained in the Lutheran
church. He served as pastor for Glendale Evangelical Lutheran in Seattle, Mt. Si Lutheran in
North Bend, and Trinity Lutheran in Hermiston, Oregon. Wes is survived by his wife, Dorothy,
three children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be
held at 1 p.m. on March 28, 2026, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Tacoma. For a full
obituary, please visit gaffneyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/wesley-sackmann.