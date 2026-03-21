Phyllis Fulkerson | Obit

Published March 21, 2026

Phyllis (Roselair) Fulkerson

September 26, 1938- February 13, 2026

Phyllis (Roselair) Fulkerson passed away at 87 years young on February 13, 2026, surrounded by family in Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee due to complications from Cancer.

Phyllis was born on September 26, 1938, in Wadena, Minnesota, to Herbert and Martha Roselair and half-sister Effie. They moved to Snoqualmie, WA, in 1942 where she was raised and graduated from Mount Si High in 1957. Phyl, she liked to be called, married Charles Kantola and they had 4 children. Eventually, Phyl moved to Polson, MT, where she met and married the love of her life, Glen Fulkerson, in 1982. Phyl held a variety of jobs in her lifetime, bank clerk, Avon sales representative, restaurant hostess, President of the Polson Chamber of Commerce, and in 2000 she retired from the Area VI Agency on Aging for Lake County in Montana. After Glen passed, Phyl moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona, where she enjoyed her various hobbies as an accomplished writer, artist, poet, cook, and baker. She loved creating new things and sharing them with everyone. In 2023, Phyl moved back to Washington to be closer to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Phyl also had numerous friends and relatives across the country and Canada whom she kept in touch with by phone and email.

Phyl was preceded in death by her parents, halt-sister Effie, husband Glen Fulkerson, and son Chris Kantola. She is survived by son Tom Kantola (aka Junkyard Tom) of Tonasket, WA, daughter Cory Colbert (Jim) of Chelan, WA, son Rod Kantola (Sofia) of Kirkland, WA, 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and nephew David Castien (Laura).

She will be remembered as a loving mom, gramma, great gramma, and aunt!

May God hold you and keep you in eternity!

The family’s request is that you remember her in your heart, mind, and prayers. A celebration of life will be held later in the Spring for Phyllis.