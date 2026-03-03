SnoValley Chamber hosts successful fundraising gala

Swipe or click to see more

Vasudha Sharma (right) is presented with the Small Business of the Year award at the SnoValley Chamber Aspire Gala, Feb. 28, 2026. Photo courtesy of Tatiana Meyer/Grace + Light Studios

Former North Bend Mayor Ken Hearing (second from right) is presented with the Fritz Ribary Community Leadership award at the SnoValley Chamber Aspire Gala, Feb. 28, 2026. Photo courtesy of Tatiana Meyer/Grace + Light Studios

The SnoValley Regional Chamber of Commerce held its Aspire Gala on Feb. 28, fundraising for chamber projects and recognizing community members along the way.

The evening at the Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel involved several fundraising opportunities, including silent and live auctions. Chamber CEO Kelly Coughlin Gaines said the chamber is still totalling the contributions it received, but the organization did meet its goal of raising $60,000.

Additionally, several awards were presented to recognize local business and leaders who have contributed greatly to the Snoqualmie Valley.

The Fritz Ribary Community Leadership award was presented to former North Bend Mayor Ken Hearing, “for exemplifying leadership with heart, integrity and a steadfast commitment to strengthening our community.”

The CARE Award was given to Nathan Sherfey, a member of the chamber’s Board of Directors and an owner of Remlinger Farms. The award is for someone who exemplifies the chamber’s four pillars of connection, advocacy, responsible stewardship and education.

Small Business of the Year was given to Kiddie Academy of Snoqualmie and the daycare’s owner, Vasudha Sharma, “in recognition of outstanding leadership, innovation and commitment to excellence. Your dedication strengthens our local economy and enriches our community,” the chamber said.

The Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance won Organization of the Year, “in appreciation of exceptional service, community impact and lasting contributions to the vitality of our region.”

In 2025, the nonprofit continued its work to create and improve mountain biking opportunities across the state and hosted its Evergreen Mountain Bike Festival in Snoqualmie, as well as many other free community events.

Volunteers contributed nearly 27,000 hours to these efforts.

“This award truly belongs to everyone in our organization from the ground up, including the volunteers whose dedication makes every trail, event and program possible,” said Evergreen Executive Director Eddie Espinosa. “It recognizes the collective effort that makes mountain biking more accessible and enjoyable for all riders.”