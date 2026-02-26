Donna Sams | Obit

Published February 26, 2026

Donna June Thompson Howatson Sams

January 19, 1934 – January 5, 2026

Donna June Thompson Howatson Sams passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 5, 2026, at her home in North Bend. She was a true lady whose life was defined by love and grace.

She was born in Sedro-Woolley, Washington on January 19, 1934, to Roy and Olive Thompson. She joined her sisters Doris and Joyce at their home on Sydney Street in North Bend. Roy built, owned and operated Thompson’s Café in North Bend which was also known as the Mar-T, Twedes, and the RR of Twin Peaks fame. As young girls, Donna and her sisters all worked at the restaurant serving, sweeping the sidewalk, washing dishes, etc., although it was said you could usually find Donna on one of the counter stools with a hot fudge sundae.

In high school in North Bend/Snoqualmie Donna excelled in singing, and several operettas were performed featuring her strong voice. After a year at Mt. Vernon Community College Donna married Ronald Howatson. They raised four children: Rebecca, Jim (Holli), Michael (Donna Sue), and Sara Beth (Phil). She cherished all her children and encouraged them to do their best.

In 1983, she married Elmer Sams which added four additional children into her life: Josie, Stephanie (Rick), Sandra (Steve) and Grant (Kristi}. She welcomed them into the blended family and loved them too. Together the children added 20 grandkids and 22 great grandkids. She loved them all. Elmer and Donna were married 42½ years, most of them at their home on the Mt. Si Road near North Bend.

One of Donna’s most enjoyable times was when Elmer was elected to represent the Washington Electric Cooperatives on the National Board in Arlington, Virginia. He was able to serve in this capacity for 11 years. During this time Donna was able to bring along friends, a sister, and 10 grandchildren to visit Washington, DC. She became a great guide for all while Elmer was in meetings. She discovered the underground subway that connects the Capitol building cafeteria to the Senate and House office buildings. They saw several Senators and Representatives. They toured the White House, Capitol, National Art Museums, Lincoln Memorial and others.

After the meetings were over Elmer and Donna usually were able to add additional visits to New York, Gettysburg, Williamsburg, Amish Country, Wright Brothers Aviation Museum and other locations. She was so pleased that the kids and friends were able to experience these locations as many people from the West Coast never get to experience the history of the East. \

Donna also loved elephants and she and Elmer were able to go on two South African safaris. They saw over 200 elephants, some within 10 feet of the jeep. Well worth the trips. Her eyes would shine with excitement. Many carved animals and elephants were purchased from various local vendors to enhance their memories.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Olive Thompson, as well as her brothers, Cecil and Frank Thompson and her sisters, Doris Wade and Joyce Emmerton. Her ashes will be interred at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery between La Connor and Conway, Washington in May.

A life celebration party will be held in the social room at the Snoqualmie Eagles Club on Sunday, March 8, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. All are welcome. In honor of Donna’s love for all that glitters, please feel free to wear a little sparkle too.